Blood is essential to life. It helps to distribute vital substances such as oxygen and other nutrients to the cells in our bodies so that they can function properly.

Blood is also able to transport waste products produced by the processes of the cells.

There is no substitute for blood, which is why it is always in high demand.

Blood is actually made up of four components: plasma, red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets. Plasma makes up most of the content of blood, the rest consists mainly of red and white blood cells and platelets.

Another important function of blood, more specifically white blood cells, is to protect the body from infection and foreign bodies.

Platelets, on the other hand, help to stop the bleeding by grouping together to create a clot, which then becomes a scab. Apart from stopping the bleeding, the scab also helps to protect the wound from infection.

Red blood cells help to transport oxygen in the cells, and are red in colour. So how is it that from our skin’s surface, the veins in our bodies may appear blue, or purple? Does this indicate that the colour of the blood inside our veins is actually blue?

As stated above, our blood is actually red, however, the blue hue can be attributed to how our eyes absorb and able to process colour, rather than the actual colour of the blood itself.

The brightness of the red colour of the blood varies depending on the level of oxygen in the blood cells. This is why blood pumped directly from the heart is rich in oxygen and bright red, while blood that has circulated the body looks darker as the oxygen has been used up. Blood re­turning to the heart is oxygen deprived, but it will only look darker, not blue.