Breastfeeding is a natural process and some may assume that it is easy. Although babies instinctively look for the mother’s breast, mothers need practical support with how to position their baby/ies for breastfeeding to make sure that the baby is correctly attached to the breast. Both babies and mothers need time to practise so that they feel proficient enough to breastfeed. Mothers need space and support at home and work as it is time-intensive.

Most mothers experience a bit of discomfort when breastfeeding after having given birth. Since they are in the process of learning how to breastfeed, skilled professionals can assist mothers in how to avoid sore nipples and deal with other challenges associated with breastfeeding. Sore nipples are usually avoided by making sure that the baby is securely attached. However, although breastfeeding can be challenging and there is a level of discomfort, it should never hurt.