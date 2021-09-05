How are you sitting right now? Is your posture small and contracted or are you confidently taking up the space around you? Social psychologists have long debated the importance of body language, but in 2012, a 20-minute TED talk propelled the “power pose” to internet fame.

The talk was delivered by Amy Cuddy, an American social psychologist. Cuddy claimed that two minutes spent in a powerful stance could help individuals feel more confident and assertive. For such a simple lifehack, the results seemed miraculous ‒ even short bouts of power posing appeared to increase the presence of dominance hormone testosterone and to reduce levels of stress hormone cortisol.

A decade later, Cuddy’s is still the second most-watched TED talk ever. The theory, however, has taken serious criticism. A large study failed to replicate the findings, and critics argued that interpretation of the data had been too subjective.

Further research showed that power posing probably doesn’t modulate hormones in the way that Cuddy first thought, though people still reported that it made them feel more powerful. So, power posing may not live up to the original hype but if you’re looking for a quick psychological boost, it could still come in handy.