There is the perception that computers are dumb machines that are only good for performing repetitive tasks.

However, in recent years, the term Machine Learning has become a buzzword. This area is closely related to the field of Computational Statistics, which in turn focuses on making predictions and decisions using computers.

Through the use of these techniques, a computer can be programmed to simulate human learning in a very simplified manner. There are various ways in which this can be achieved, namely Supervised Learning and Unsupervised Learning.

Moreover, these techniques can be applied to classification problems. For example, a computer needs to determine if a new credit card transaction is legitimate or fraudulent.

In Supervised Learning, a computer uses a data set which is stored in its memory – called the training set – and which consists of a mixture of past legitimate transactions and past fraudulent transactions.

The computer program uses various techniques to find hidden patterns in the data and learn how to classify new transactions as legitimate or fraudulent.

Some of these techniques include, but are not limited to, Neural Networks, Support Vector Machines, k-Nearest Neighbour, and Decision Trees.

Nowadays, these techniques are also being implemented in smartwatches which can autonomously determine the type of physical activity done by the user during a gym workout.

The more data is obtained the more your smartwatch’s readings will become accurate, and, as such, the more you use your smartwatch the better the device will become in classifying the type of activity. The potential of Machine Learning techniques has long been known, and, as time passes, they are being implemented efficiently in more and more areas, including Medicine.