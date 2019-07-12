The International Astronomical Union is the international body responsible for the naming of stars, among other responsibilities. Although it has provided every country with the opportunity to name a star and an exoplanet for its 100-year anniversary, star names are not normally provided by the public.

Star names are normally simple catalogue numbers (with some of the brighter stars having approved common names for easy identification purposes) which allow astronomers to quickly identify and discuss particular stars accordingly.

Unfortunately, some websites claim to offer the possibility to name stars, even providing a certificate to give as a gift.

While this might seem legitimate, one will only be purchasing that star in that particular company’s database, and the name given by an individual for that star will never be used by the scientific community or by astronomers.

Indeed, that same star could even be ‘given’ to someone else via another website.

The International Astronomical Union has in fact dissociated itself from such commercial enterprises which claim to offer such services.

For more details about this, one can visit: https://www.iau.org/public/themes/buying_star_names/.