There is a persistent idea in popular culture that playing your baby classical music, especially Mozart, will help them develop into a smarter, happier and healthier child.

Subscribers to the ‘Mozart effect’ serenade their newborns and their baby-bumps in the hope that the music’s complexity will aid the development of their infants’ brains and boost IQ for the long term.

So where does this idea come from? And is there any truth behind the myth?

The idea first emerged in 1993, after a study was published reporting that college students performed better at a spatial reasoning task after listening to Mozart instead of a self-hypnosis tape or sitting in silence. This reported effect lasted 15 minutes.

Despite the authors never using the phrase ‘Mozart effect’ and the study having been done on college students, a movement was born. Writer Don Campbell released a bestselling book, The Mozart Effect on Children, encouraging parents everywhere to use the music of the composer to improve their offspring.

However, more recent studies have found little evidence for the Mozart effect.

A study of 8,000 British students found that listening to Mozart led to a small increase in performance at a cognitive test, but that listening to other bands, Blur, for example, had an even larger effect.

Other studies have supported the finding that music generally increases certain cognitive skills, but this effect was always short-lived and most likely due to a better mood.

Mozart alone can’t make your baby smarter. If you are looking for a temporary improvement at some tasks you could try listening to the great composer, but Blur might be better!