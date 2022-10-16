Any form of computing requires some form of logical reasoning and structured thinking. Although mathematics involves more than these two skills, doing mathematics forces the person to think logically and to solve problems in a structured manner. Thus, even if a person in a computer-related job ends up not using any of the mathematics learnt in college (which is implausible), these two aspects of mathematics greatly aid that person in their work.

It needs to be said, however, that many different areas related to computing do require knowledge of various fields of mathematics. For example, no machine learning is done without at least some understanding of statistics and linear algebra. Cryptography requires having some underlying number theory and abstract algebra to be fully understood.

Data structures are best learned if the person studying them has done inductive proofs and some form of discrete mathematics a priori. Even if a programmer is implementing a game, knowledge of how to write efficient, fast algorithms that utilise the least amount of memory is often crucial; this is the branch of mathematics called algorithmic complexity. Furthermore, the study of computer science is very theoretical in its own right; indeed, computer science itself is a branch of mathematics.

Clearly, then, mathematics is a great help to persons working in any computing field.