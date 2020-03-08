Everyday we hear reports of new deaths from the coronavirus (COVID-19). Check any reputable news source and the top headline will be how many people are dying or being infected. This has contributed to worldwide worry, perhaps panic, with flights cancelled, 300 million school children losing lessons, nearly 800 million under travel restrictions in China, tens of millions of people quarantined and worldwide travel bans.

The measures are trying to control virus spread, while reassuring citizens that governments are on top of this. But can these measures work? Are we worrying about the virus because of the constant exposure to social media and online news?

The WHO advises against travel bans unless a country has transmitted infections, rather than imported ones. From their website: “travel measures that significantly interfere with international traffic may only be justified at the beginning of an outbreak”.

Another issue is fake news which spreads panic buying and worse outcomes, leaving healthcare workers without needed equipment. Double check sources. At the time of writing, 3,387 people died of coronavirus while 87,141 died of seasonal flu (worldmeters.info).

The biggest worry about coronavirus right now is how human beings are reacting to it, not what the virus can do to us. The solution to help humans not panic is neither simple nor easy.