Many think that dandruff is caused by a dry scalp, but in reality, it is almost always because of an oily scalp. Dandruff is also known as seborrheic dermatitis, an overgrowth of naturally occurring yeast on your scalp.

This yeast loves oil and the more oil your scalp has, the more flakes you tend to see. You might find dandruff behind your ears, on the side of your nose and eyebrows.

There are targeted shampoos, scalp toners and scalp masks to treat dandruff. However, watch what you are eating as well. Diets that are high in sugar, processed food and bad fats will lead to insulin spikes, which trigger hormone surges that can then trigger the output of oil, a clear chain reaction that results in dandruff.

Another common myth is that shaving causes hair to grow back thicker and darker. Hair naturally grows tapered, so when you shave, you are simply cutting the hair at a thicker point along the shaft. This makes it appear that your hair grows thicker, but it actually does not. It will continue to grow tapered, back to the same thickness as before.