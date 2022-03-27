Aristotle had proposed that earthquakes were caused by winds trapped in subterranean caves.

The theory, which set in motion the idea of ‘earthquake weather’, was that small tremors were caused by air pushing on the cavern roofs, while large tremors were caused by air breaking the surface.

The idea was that since there is a large amount of air trapped underground, the weather would be calm and hot before an earthquake. Although a later theory stated that earthquakes occurred after strong winds, fireballs and meteors.

However, there is no such thing as ‘earthquake weather’. Statistically, there is approximately an equal distribution of earthquakes in all types of weather; cold, hot, rainy or sunny.

Very large low-pressure changes associated with major storm systems such as typhoons and hurricanes are known to trigger episodes of slow earthquakes, referred to as fault slips, in Earth’s crust.

These major storm systems may also play a role in triggering some damaging earthquakes; however, the numbers are small.