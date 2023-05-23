Diversity is never a problem, but an opportunity for institutions to enhance research and innovation. A strategy that is inclusive provides an opportunity to recruit and retain a workforce that increases productivity.

We are naturally drawn to people who have our same interests and these are perceived more favourable than those that are less similar – similarity bias. However, institutional strategies need to create a system whereby individuals are given the opportunities to integrate with people who are seemingly different from each other.

The focus on diversity, equity, inclusion and justice need to include improved teaching and learning to the workforce and students to prepare them to engage with society, take leadership positions and other qualities. These practices are not to be seen by leaders of institutions, including universities, as a form of weakness but the opposite.