Images of comets always seem to future extensive tails trailing behind the main comet body. But do comets always feature such tails? Most of the time, they don’t!

For most of their journey around a star, comets tend to be in the far reaches of their star system, away from their parent star. In this period, comets tend to get very cold and freeze, and appear like nothing more than small, frozen chunks of ice and rock. It is only when they approach their parent star that this changes, as they warm up and frozen material thaws. Dust and gas particles may become dislodged from the comet as a result, forming two distinct tails in two different directions. The dust tail will normally trail the comet in a curved arc, away from the parent star, but the gas tail will be in a straight line directly opposite the parent star’s location. This means that a gas tail could trail in front of a comet, if the comet is moving away from its star! Even when close to a star, however, some comets do not even show tails, sometimes because they would be too faint to see!