A widespread myth is that electric vehicles (EVs) produce more carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) over their life cycle than traditional petrol or diesel cars. This misconception primarily arises from concerns about the electricity used to charge EVs and the environmental impact of manufacturing their batteries.

In reality, while it’s true that producing an EV, especially its battery, can generate more CO 2 compared to manufacturing a conventional car, the overall emissions during an EV’s life cycle are lower. This is because EVs do not emit exhaust fumes, which is a significant source of pollution in petrol or diesel vehicles.

Traditional cars will continue to emit pollutants throughout their lifespan

Moreover, as the grid becomes greener with more renewable energy sources like wind and solar, the CO 2 emissions associated with charging EVs will decrease further. In contrast, traditional cars will continue to emit pollutants throughout their lifespan.

Advancements in battery technology are steadily reducing the environmental impact of their production. The recycling of EV batteries is becoming more efficient, further diminishing their ecological footprint.

When considering the entire life cycle from production to disposal, EVs generally have a smaller carbon footprint compared to traditional internal combustion engine vehicles, making them a more environmentally friendly choice.