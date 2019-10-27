In cartoons, cheese is always seen as mice’s favourite food. However, is this actually true?

While we may want to keep our houses mice free, they still seem to make their way into our homes. We try to keep them away as they tend to chew on things, mostly wires, books, papers and insulation around our home. The reason why they chew on these objects is not for sustenance but to build their nests wherever it is warm, close to food and well-hidden.

Nowadays we can prevent the damage caused by mice using traps that capture them rather than harm them, so that we are able to release them safely, somewhere away from our homes.

This of course needs to be a couple of hundred metres away from our homes, so they are not able to return.

To lure them to the trap, we usually put some sort of food, usually cheese. However, trap manufacturers recommend sweet foods as bait such as peanut butter or chocolate as mice seem to enjoy sweet foods.

While mice will still eat the cheese as they are omnivorous, that is they eat both meat and plants, they would rather raid your cupboards for cereal, dried fruit and foods with a high sugar content.