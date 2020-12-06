No, they don’t! Planetary conjunctions are inconsequential on a cosmic scale, with the two planets actually being extremely far apart.

Indeed, this December, Jupiter will be approximately as close to Earth as it will be to Saturn!

The only reason why we see conjunctions is because of the nature of the solar system, with the planets lying in similar plane with respect to each other and the Sun.

The major planets appear to orbit the Sun in the same plane

This in itself is simply a result of the process of the formation of the solar system.

Indeed, all of the major planets appear to orbit the Sun in the same plane, giving the solar system a flat disk appearance!

Therefore, there is no need to fret about planetary alignments or conjunctions!

Simply enjoy the great conjunction unfurl during the course of December from the comfort of your own rooftops, or from any location with a clear southwestern view!