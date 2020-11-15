In 2018, led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canada became the second nation to legalise the recreational use of cannabis. The move has prompted discussion across the world about the dangers of the drug and its impact on society. Many are concerned that legalisation would lead to more widespread usage, particularly among teens, but what’s the evidence?

So far, there is no strong evidence that legalisation increases cannabis use among adolescents. Three months after the change in Canada, use of the plant had increased only in men aged 45 to 64. In women and other age groups, usage remained unchanged. In Portugal, following decriminalisation of all drugs in 2001, usage among teens actually dropped between 2002 and 2006. With governments across the world keen to bring cannabis into the taxable economy, it seems likely that the Canadian approach will soon be adopted.

