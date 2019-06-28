Summer is in full swing. And so are our sweat glands. Sweat patches and sticky shirts are the name of the game. Anti­perspirants is being applied layer upon layer to try and stem problematic odours, although there are many articles online saying that they can cause breast cancer. I’ll be analysing why there is no reason to worry.

The idea behind this myth is that aluminium in anti­pers­pirants can penetrate through the skin, collect in lymph nodes and mutate cells, which may lead to breast cancer.

Another idea is that preventing perspiration means that toxins are not re­moved by your body and build up in your lymph nodes, which again leads to mutated cells and cancer. There have been many studies performed but none have found that preventing perspiration or the heavy metals in antiperspirants lead to breast cancer.

So, why is this rather im­possible? Blocked sweat glands are found just below the first skin cells in a layer of fat called the subcutaneous – nowhere near lymph nodes. Lymph nodes are located much deeper and are linked to a different circulatory system than our blood, although they do communicate with each other.

Some studies have tried to link antiperspirants or aluminium to breast cancer. For clarity, the human body naturally needs small amounts of metals but large amounts are toxic.

A study that claimed a link had no control groups, so it wasn’t done properly. Another study claimed that inner and outer parts of breast tissue had large differences in aluminium. Unfortunately this was not statistically proven, so the study means very little.

Other studies found that high amounts of aluminium can cause problems in cells. The issue is that the amounts used were very high and the study was not linked to humans. Normal breast cancer tissue already has aluminium and this does not cause problems.

Large studies have not linked anti­perspirants with breast cancer. So if you do want to use them, there is no reason to worry.

For more read: sciencebased­medicine.org/cutting-the-other-breast-off-does-not-improve-breast-cancer-survival.