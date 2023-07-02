Each person’s hydration needs are different. Some factors include the person’s age, diet, health, medications taken, and others. The climate we live in also matters – we need to stay hydrated in hot and humid locations such as the Maltese islands.

Staying hydrated by drinking water during the day, especially during the hot summer months, is vital. However, around 20 per cent of our bodies’ fluid is actually obtained through foods with high water content such as cucumbers, strawberries, celery and watermelon. During the cold winter months, soups, stews and broths are a way to boost fluid intake.

There are other foods, such as salty potato chips and packaged meals, that can also have the opposite effect. These can contribute to dehydration by prompting the body to draw water out of its cells.

To stay properly hydrated, consume foods with high water content in addition to drinking water.