Have you ever had an energy drink to pull an all-nighter before a looming deadline? I know I have had a couple before my Monday-night, friendly, five-a-side football match. But did it make any difference? What is the deal with these energy drinks?

Energy drinks are non-alcoholic beverages that generally contain caffeine and other ingredients, such as sugar, vitamins (B) and taurine.

Myth #1: Energy Drinks Prevent Hangovers or Drunkenness. Mixing energy drinks with alcohol has become a popular trend. Alcohol is a depressant that impairs your judgement, and energy drinks provide stimulants that make you more alert. Combining the two does not cancel out the effects of either. Those that use alcohol and energy drinks together often report feeling agitated, alert and still quite drunk.

Myth #2: Energy drinks will help you focus and give you extra energy. These drinks contain caffeine and sugar, you may get short-term energy. But your energy level will crash again just like it will anytime you have a lot of sugar.

In fact, a report published by the National Institutes of Health (the US medical research agency) also showed that users experience “excessive daytime sleepiness” the day after consuming energy drinks.

Myth #3: Energy drinks will improve athletic performance. Although many ads for these drinks feature athletes, there is no good evidence to support the idea that they improve performance. Some include ginseng and taurine, which could improve athletic performance, but there is not enough of these ingredients in energy drinks to make a difference.