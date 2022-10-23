On Earth, we are used to the Earth’s atmospheric pressure on our body at sea level. To compensate for this, aeroplanes are pressurised and astronauts wear space suits to counteract the lack of atmospheric pressure high above sea level. So have you ever wondered if our body would explode in space without the space suit?

Without this suit in space, water in the body tissues evaporates and the body starts to swell. However, the human skin is stretchy enough that this swelling does not lead to an explosion. Nevertheless, in just about 10 seconds of exposure, people become unconscious. This happened to an unfortunate space-suit technician during a NASA test in 1966 after some equipment failed in space. Thankfully, the pressure was restored after just 30 seconds and the technician soon recovered.