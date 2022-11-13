Not quite. There are many myths that if you do certain eye exercises you can decrease myopia, hyperopia or astigmatism. But there is no truth to that. Our eyes are shaped in a certain way, as are our corneas, the length of the eye – all aspects that impact vision. Eye exercises will not change these aspects. There is one rule that helps relieve strain, and that the 20/20/20. Every 20 minutes take a 20-second break and look at something 20 feet away. But this does not help correct your vision.

Another myth is that two blue-eyed parents always have a blue-eyed child. This is not always the case. Eye colour is determined by a particular gene, OCA2. The gene expresses itself in a different way. Sometimes the gene is truly dominant and sometimes only partially dominant. However, there are many other factors that can contribute to eye colour.

Carrots are good for night vision is another popular myth. This was promoted in World War II among pilots so that they can see in the dark. While it is true that carrots are rich in beta carotene (Vitamin A) which helps to promote good eye health, they will not give you 20-20 vision.