Silver is one of the most sought-after metals on earth. Apart from looking beautiful and protecting you from werewolves, it has a history of being used for its antimicrobial properties.

Long before humans knew about bacteria and viruses, wound dressings were lined with silver, silver tools were used for medical procedures and food and drink was stored in silver vessels to improve shelf life.

Silver’s amazing properties has led some to use it inside the body.

‘Colloidal silver’ are silver particles suspended in liquid. Until it was replaced by modern antibiotics, this concoction was widely used for infections. In 1999, the FDA warned that “colloidal silver isn’t safe or effective for treating any disease or condition”.

The dubious medicine has since seen a revival, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. Suggestions like these are risky. While silver has few known side effects when applied on the body’s surface, the consumption of silver is a different story. The most common side-effect – argyria – is caused by how our bodies store silver. Over time silver accumulates in the skin and it turns blueish-grey.

So don’t be blue, keep the anti-werewolf measures on the outside, and trust in modern medicine.

For more information about fraudulent COVID-19 treatments, visit https://www.fda. gov/news-events/press-announcements/coronavirus-update-fda-and-ftc-warn-seven-companies-selling-fraudulent-products-claim-treat-or.