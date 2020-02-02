Many people know the earth to be roughly spherical. But how long have we known this and how did the flat-Earth conspiracy come about?

As early as the sixth century BC, Pythagoras was the first known person to have suggested that the earth was spherical. In fourth Century BC, Aristotle observed that during a lunar eclipse, the earth’s shadow is round. Many might attribute the flat-Earth theory to the Dark Ages, when Christianity supposedly squashed suchoutlandish ideas. However, the opposite is true. In the seventh century AD, catholic monk Bede produced The Reckoning of Time which included a discussion of the spherical nature of the world. In the 1300s, Dante’s Divine Comedy describes the earth as a sphere. Even the Islamic world concurred. So, what happened?

The modern Flat Earth Society started in the mid-nineteenth century by Samuel Rowbotham. He became convinced that the earth is flat and that everything we see in heaven is actually a few thousand miles above the earth – stars, sun and all. While his ideas were absurd, Rowbatham was incredibly quick in debates and extremely charismatic, able to twist the words of even the best academics. It did not matter whether he was right or wrong. He was simply better at convincing laypeople and made a small fortune from public speaking and writing.

Although he died in 1884, the flat-Earth conspiracy continued to persist. The more scientific evidence made it clear that the earth is spherical, the more conspiracies were created to sustain the belief that the earth is flat. This is a simple example of how we tend to cling to our beliefs in areas we have limited knowledge in. It might be better to look at the scientific evidence presented and question the reasons behind our beliefs.