There are several misconceptions in education, some of which have been articulated for decades and ingrained in our culture. Through research studies and appropriate statistical analysis, it is possible to confirm facts and debunk myths.

1. A common perception is that Maltese individuals will remain fervent participants in elections. The ICCS 2016 and 2022 reports show that the percentage of students who intend to vote in future local council, general and European elections decreased by 14%, 13% and 11% respectively between 2016 and 2022.

2. Another perception is that Maltese individuals are more concerned about unemployment than pollution or climate change. The ICCS 2022 report shows that the percentages of students who consider pollution (73%) and climate change (69%) as environmental threats are significantly higher than that of students concerned about unemployment (39%).

3. People often believe that boys are better than girls in mathematics and science. The TIMSS 2015 and 2019 reports show that this is true for primary schoolchildren; however, girls in secondary schools perform better than boys in these two subjects.

4. Another common notion is that more males proceed to tertiary education than females. This is incorrect, since the present university student population in Malta comprises 60% females and 40% males.