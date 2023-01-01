Typically, genes are not the only determining factors which result in particular traits being exhibited in different individuals.

While some traits are indeed strictly determined by inherited genes, environmental factors play a significant role in the observed phenotype in several other traits.

In a number of conditions such as myocardial infarction, we do not inherit a particular disease, but instead inherit susceptibility, or risk factors, that could lead to a particular disease given specific environmental factors.

Indeed, different studies have reported significantly varying levels of genetic contribution to specific diseases, with environmental factors providing a very significant risk themselves in several instances.