All the trees in Gżira have now been found and measured and they top 500 trees! I was surprised by this number; just this Monday I was trying to find a tree to water while walking to my motorbike and sadly found none.

The initiative was spearheaded by the Gżira Local Council who identified over 20 different species. They found fig trees, eucalyptus, palm trees, cypress, even a Japanese cheesewood tree. They will use this info to make a digital twin for the JUSTNature (H2020 EU-funded) project. Remarkable news for the locality normally drowning in cars and fumes.

Another initiative is temporarily replacing car parking spaces with local trees. Varcities (a H2020 EU-funded project) will be bringing some much- needed greenery to Rue D’Argens from 11am onwards on November 5, 12 and 19. So do come down for some workshops, walks, science, arts, food and fun.