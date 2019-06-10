“I have always been hopeless in mathematics!” or “I have always loved mathematics!” These are two very common albeit opposing exclamations that are uttered by people in response to being told that one is a mathematician or a mathematics teacher. Nothing to get upset by, except for the fact that there does not seem to be a midway in between these two extremes.

There is a commonly held conviction that a person either has brains that are pre-wired for mathematical distinction or else that person is condemned to struggle with the subject for life.

This encourages people who do well in mathematics to wrongly believe that they might be more intelligent than others, leaving the rest convinced that they can never perform well in the subject.

Various studies have shown that this myth may have its roots ingrained in the early schooldays of each individual. Students who start their schooling years well prepared in mathematics by their parents and with a keen aptitude towards mathematics soon distinguish themselves from their peers, while the latter start losing their confidence in their own abilities, eventually building up anxiety whenever faced with a mathematics problem.

Lack of self-confidence hinders concentration, which is an essential requisite in mathematics. This results in poor performance and a reinforcement of the inability to do mathematics – a vicious circle which, like every circle, has no end.

Mathematics needs to be seen as a language rather than a set of equations, its abstractness should portray its beauty rather than its difficulty, and its study should be an exciting opportunity to develop problem- solving skills rather than a dull repetitive exercise making use of meaningless symbols. The myth that math inability is hard wired in the brain from birth needs to be laid to rest once and for all. It is as destructive as it is self-fulfilling.