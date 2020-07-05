We constantly see in the news that we are running out of energy. At the end of day/work week we often say in exasperation: “I am drained... I have no energy left!” So what is happening to this energy? Is it really being depleted?

Indeed, at school we learn that energy is conserved as it cannot be created or destroyed but it can change from one form into another. Once we use the oil/gas to produce electricity, this energy is conserved because it has changed to something else and has not just ‘disappeared’. While the oil/gas cannot be used again, the energy has changed into a different form, for example, into light or heat. When we feel ‘drained from ‘our energy’, it means that our energy was used to do something else and has once again changed its form, for example to keep our body functioning well. So while we may think that energy has disappeared into nothingness, this in fact is not so, but it simply transferred to something else.