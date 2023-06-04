The “natural” label is often used in marketing to indicate that something is safe to consume. But this can lead to dangerous perceptions. Take water as an example. You would never think that water consumption could cause intoxication. Think again!

In 2009, a jury in Sacramento returned a $16.2 million verdict against a radio station in the water intoxication death of a woman following a radio station contest. Jennifer Strange, a 28-year-old mother of three, was found dead in her home after competing in the Hold Your Wee for a Wii contest.

The object of the contest was to drink as much water as possible without going to the bathroom, to win a Nintendo Wii. Strange died of hyponatraemia (acute water intoxication), a disturbance wherein the normal balance of electrolytes in the body is pushed outside of the safe limits by drinking too much water.