Intermittent fasting is all the rage in diet plans worldwide. Fasting is common in many major religions, think of Lent, Ramadan and so on. The idea is that by starving the body for a long time, your body will switch from burning carbs to fats, regulate sugars and a bunch of health benefits.

Also, considering that our prehistoric ancestors had to forage and hunt for their food, fridges and freezes didn’t exist back then, meant that they probably went hungry very often.

While the idea seems sound, a new study by researchers from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, a leading institute, is dampening the craze. The team studied over 500 adults for six years. They monitored their eating habits through an app.

The study found that eating less and fewer large meals may be a more effective weight management strategy than eating all your meals in a short space of time. This study has its limitations, it doesn’t determine cause and effect and was mostly done on well-educated white US women. I’m still on the fence with this one.