While technology is a significant aspect of computer science, the field’s scope extends beyond just advancing technology. Computer science involves problem-solving, mathematical reasoning, algorithmic thinking and the application of computational methods to various domains. These include:

• The theory of computation: this area focuses on understanding the nature and limitations of computation. It includes computational models, formal languages, automata theory and computational complexity.

• Algorithms and data structures: the design and analysis of algorithms and data structures are essential for solving computational problems correctly and efficiently.

• Programming language theory: this is related to designing, implementing, classifying and analysing programming languages. This area includes formal semantics, type theory, program analysis, metaprogramming and compiler construction.

• Software engineering: This field is concerned with the systematic design, development, verification and maintenance of software applications. It includes principles and practices for building reliable and scalable software systems.

• Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML): these areas involve the development of systems that can perform tasks that typically require human intelligence. AI and ML use algorithms and statistical models to enable computers to learn from data and make decisions.

• Cybersecurity: logic and other foundational methods play a crucial role in developing technologies to secure computer systems, networks and data from unauthorised access and attacks.