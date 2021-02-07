Disney is best known for its charming character arcs and cute heroes, not scientific accuracy. Still, we couldn’t resist taking a look at some of the myths spread by the franchise. In Brave, we see Scottish princess Merida attempt to change her mother from a bear back into a human after a small misunderstanding with a witch. Bears actually became extinct in Scotland during the Prehistoric period, long before the clans and highland games were dreamt up. When bears did roam the highlands, they were brown, not black. At least two of the bears were made by magic, which presumably isn’t concerned with invasive species, but still. To Brave’s credit, Scotland does have the world’s highest proportion of natural redheads at 13 per cent, so at least Merida’s fiery locks are accurate, like mine.

In The Good Dinosaur, we see a whole range of dinosaurs that shouldn’t have existed in the same millenia. Our protagonist, Arlo, is an apatosaurus, which went extinct 100 million years before the reign of the T-Rex.

While Finding Nemo neglected to mention an important aspect of the life cycle of the clownfish, which are hermaphrodites. Once Nemo’s mother and siblings were killed off, Nemo or his dad would have likely transitioned to become female in order to carry on the family line. Maybe an idea for the third movie?