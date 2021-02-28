The answer to this question is that Mars is, for the most part, indeed void of the presence of any permanent surface bodies of liquid water. Mars has oftentimes been described as a barren world for this reason.

Notwithstanding this, Mars actually does, in fact, contain significant amounts of water at the poles, where it is present in the form of ice, along with dry ice- solid carbon dioxide.

In addition, it has been confirmed that a body of water is present below the surface of Mars, next to the planet’s southern hemisphere. While liquid water cannot really remain on the surface of the planet due to its current low atmospheric pressure, this doesn’t hold true for the presence of underground water reservoirs for the Red Planet, or the presence of solid deposits of ice water on the surface, which are both present on Mars.