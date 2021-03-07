Often, mathematics students find themselves stuck while working out problems set by their teachers or mentors. This may be especially demotivating if a few of their peers breeze through these same problems quickly. Students who are stumped by maths problems which other students manage to easily work out may feel that mathematics is not for them, or that they are wasting their time pursuing mathematics, or that they are not smart enough for maths.

These students may find solace in the fact that several problems in mathematics take years to solve. A famous example is Fermat’s Last Theorem, which was posed in 1637 by Pierre de Fermat and which was only fully solved in 1995 by Andrew Wiles. An even older problem that has yet to be solved completely is the problem: ‘Which numbers are equal to the sum of three cubes?’, posed by Diophantus in the third century BC. Suffice to say that this problem has been solved for all numbers smaller than 100 only in September 2019, and that a representation of the number 114 as the sum of three cubes has still not been found to this day!

The advice offered to these students, then, is not to quickly give up on a maths problem that seems insurmountable. Try other approaches: draw a diagram; try to solve a simpler version of the problem first; ask your teacher for help. The joy and exhilaration that a person gets after cracking a difficult maths problem is extremely rewarding.