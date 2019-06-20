And now for a real paradox, one which leads to a genuinely illogical conclusion, and which led to an upheaval in the study of the foundations of Mathematics.

Around 1902, Gottlob Frege was completing his great work, which was an attempt to build a logical foundation for Mathematics, when Bertrand Russell wrote to him about this paradox which, in somewhat technical terms, implies that postulating the existence of the set of all those sets that are not members of themselves leads to a contradiction.

This created a crisis as Frege’s axioms allowed such a possibility. This marked the start of the search for a consistent set of axioms to hold up the edifice of Mathematics, culminating in Gödel’s work.

Fortunately, we can give a popular rendition of Russell’s Paradox, avoiding mention of sets and their inclusions.

So, suppose that in a certain village there is a barber, call him Bob, who shaves all those, and only those, who do not shave themselves. Who shaves Bob?

Well, if Bob does not shave himself, then he is exactly, by definition, one of those people whom Bob shaves, a contradiction. But if Bob shaves himself, then he is exactly, by definition, one of those people whom Bob does not shave.

So we have a contradiction any way you look at it.