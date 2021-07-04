While it is true that all telescopes tend to magnify the size of objects in the sky to some extent, it is a common misconception to think that this is the one and only aim of any telescope. On the contrary, the aim of any telescope is primarily to increase the amount of light collected from the target of interest.

Indeed, several of the more common objects observed in the night sky tend to be rather large as seen from earth, but extremely dim. As an example, the Andromeda galaxy is about six times the size of the full moon as seen from earth, but much dimmer, requiring extremely dark skies and good eyesight to even barely make out its core with the naked eye. With a small telescope and long exposure photography, however, the Andromeda galaxy comes into view in all its splendour, thanks to the increased light gathering capacity. Magnifying too much in the case of Andromeda would indeed be a problem, since the galaxy covers such an extensive area in the sky, and thus the focus is to collect more light, rather than magnify too much. Magnification, however, does become significantly more important with observations of smaller targets, like planets.