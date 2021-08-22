It is sometimes believed that people’s behaviour is totally random or that nature is so complicated that it behaves in a totally random way and cannot be explained mathematically.

Both are misconceptions, and statistics can indeed be used to find hidden patterns in nature and in people’s behaviour.

Sir Francis Galton was the first to prove this by designing the so-called Galton board in 1893. Beads are allowed to fall randomly through the board and at the end of each attempt, the famous normal distribution curve is displayed (sometimes also called the bell-shaped curve).

Over the years, more and more techniques which involve stochastic processes have been designed to find the hidden patterns in nature and in people’s behaviour.

These techniques have also been used to help model financial markets as shown in the diagram, where the black line represents the original data while the blue line represents a forecasted path which the data is expected to follow.