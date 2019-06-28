Swimming has become a less of a leisurely activity since I have to be constantly on the lookout for these purple nuisances – the infamous jellyfish Mauve Stringer (below). But there are many myths surrounding these sea creatures.

Allen Collins, a research zoologist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), dispelled some myths in a recent interview.

Despite common belief, it is actually possible to be stung by a jellyfish that has washed up on the beach, according to Collins. If a jellyfish has recently died, the stinging capsules can still be activated and penetrate the skin.

These capsules can remain active for a day or more after the jellyfish dies. To be safe, do not touch jellyfish lying on rocks or on the beach!

Collins also mentioned the idea that people believe jellyfish “are taking over the ocean,” and it’s being caused by human activity. “We really don’t know that this is a global phenomenon at this time,” Collins said.

“While some species because of their life cycle and their ecology take advantage of alterations that humans make to the environment, there are quite a lot of other jellyfish species that are almost never encountered so they are extremely rare.

“We don’t necessarily know how well they’re doing in the environment.” These environmental changes are being caused by overfishing of certain species, human-made structures and pollutants going into the water, he said.

Another common myth is that you need to urinate on a jellyfish sting to reduce the pain. Peeing on a jellyfish sting is not advised. The Scientific American busted this myth back in 2007. It warned that urine, on occasion, can even cause the sting to burn more, not less.

There are conflicting reports on what someone should do if they are stung (some claim vinegar helps, others do not). This is probably because some treatments are based on research done in different geographical areas and may not work for all stings. The NHS suggests to rinse the affected area with seawater (not fresh water), remove any tentacles from the skin using tweezers or a stick, and soak the area in very warm water (as hot as can be tolerated) for at least30 minutes.