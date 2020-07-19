After a long period of lockdown, we are now happy to go out and go to the beach.

Many believe that using an umbrella will protect you from UV rays and skin cancer simply because you’d be in the shade. However this is incorrect.

Solar radiation passes through many types of fabrics, including that of an umbrella, thus reaching the skin. Moreover, water and sand reflect the sun’s rays, which indirectly affects our body. The solution is to ensure to use sunscreen.

Another myth is that if you are already tanned or you have dark skin, sunscreen is not needed. It is very important not only to avoid a nasty sunburn but also other problems, such as premature ageing of the skin, erythema and skin cancer.

First of all, the cream must be spread at least half an hour before sun exposure to have a real protective efficacy.

Furthermore, every time you bathe or sweat too much, it must be put back in place. Those who say that they do not need sunscreen because they are already tanned are wrong. On the skin, in fact, there are structural proteins that tend to be damaged in the presence of an excessive dose of heat.

We’ve stayed safe during COVID-19, so let’s make sure to stay safe in the sun as well – use sunscreen!