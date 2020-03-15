March is always the month that brings up many discussions about the differences in men and women and whether these are reason enough to encourage different treatment. The short answer is always no, but what does science say?

Certain skills are thought of in terms of gender stereotyping, such as map reading and multitasking. Despite decades of research, it has been very difficult to reliably identify significant ‘hardwired’ differences in the structure of the male and female brain.

However there is clear evidence that the brain’s plasticity is moulded through experience. Research shows that children as young as 24 months are highly sensitive to gender-typical behaviours due to the absorption from social information. The gender stereotyping of toys is a critical issue to address since it can have profound implications later in life. If a child plays with construction blocks from a young age, by the time they get to school they will perform slightly better at those type of tasks. This will continue to be reinforced if the success is praised.

When toys are gendered, this creates a gender divide that seems to be based on the biological sex of the individual rather than the different training opportunities made available through play. However, these apparent differences diminish greatly when using a gender-neutral game like Tetris. What is important to note is that every brain is different and not necessarily as a function of the biological sex.