One of the measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is the use of masks. Some may find wearing them uncomfortable, and are under the impression they only help if someone has symptoms.

In view of sporadic, asymp­tomatic and symptomatic cases, masks help us prevent infection in several ways. One may have COVID-19 without knowing, so by wearing a mask you are helping not to spread the virus accidentally.

If you do not have COVID-19 the mask also assists in protecting you and preventing infection of this virus.

If someone near you is not wearing a mask, and is spreading infected droplets in the air, the mask acts as a barrier, stopping you from inhaling infected droplets, and protecting you from COVID-19.

Wearing a mask in the correct way will also help to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 as when you are touching your mouth and nose with infected hands you run the risk of getting infected.

So wear a mask that covers both your nose and mouth to protect yourself and those around you.