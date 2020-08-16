One of the measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is the use of masks. Some may find wearing them uncomfortable, and are under the impression they only help if someone has symptoms.
In view of sporadic, asymptomatic and symptomatic cases, masks help us prevent infection in several ways. One may have COVID-19 without knowing, so by wearing a mask you are helping not to spread the virus accidentally.
If you do not have COVID-19 the mask also assists in protecting you and preventing infection of this virus.
If someone near you is not wearing a mask, and is spreading infected droplets in the air, the mask acts as a barrier, stopping you from inhaling infected droplets, and protecting you from COVID-19.
Wearing a mask in the correct way will also help to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19 as when you are touching your mouth and nose with infected hands you run the risk of getting infected.
So wear a mask that covers both your nose and mouth to protect yourself and those around you.
