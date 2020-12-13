Did you know that there is much mathematics behind juggling?

For example, jugglers have learnt how to associate to a juggling pattern a repeated sequence of numbers, such as, 3, 4, 5, 3, 4, 5, … .

This means that a ball stays three seconds up in the air, the next stays four seconds, and so on. How many balls are required to perform this pattern? Mathematics tells you that four balls are required because four is the average of three, four, and five. However, there is no juggling pattern which corresponds to the sequence 3, 5, 4, 3, 5, 4, … .

Mathematicians have determined the only sequences which can be juggled. In fact, there are online juggling simulators to which you can feed in any such sequence, and if this sequence can be juggled, then it will show you a figure performing the pattern.

You can hear Ron Graham explaining this (including juggling while bouncing on a trampoline!) on http://www.ams.org/publicoutreach/mathmoments/mm98-juggling-podcast. And if you are interested in reading about it, we recommend Burkard Polster’s book The Mathematics of Juggling, published in 2003.