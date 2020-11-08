Breast cancer occurs in both men and women, but it’s more common in women. However, this does not mean that men have zero chance of getting this type of cancer. Similar to what women experience as symptoms of breast cancer, men can also feel a lump.

Most men find their own lump while in the shower and this can be felt underneath the nipple and areola. Other changes are dimpling or redness of the skin or the nipple, or a nipple that begins to turn inward.

There needs to be more awareness of this type of cancer in men as it is quite common that men delay reporting a lump to a doctor. This results in the patient needing more treatment.

In both men and women, early detection of breast cancer increases the options of treatment and normally reduces the risk of dying from it, so it is vital that everyone checks for lumps and any other changes.