Although we generally associate microbes with disease, not all microbes are bad or dangerous. In our bodies, certain microbes help keep the pathogenic (disease-causing) bugs at bay and are therefore necessary to fight diseases. One of the most researched areas in this regard is the human digestive tract, where certain microbes are necessary for normal healthy function of our digestive system.

What we eat can influence what microbes are present in our gut and therefore how our bodies react to certain diseases we are exposed to. Microbes typically present in the gut, also known as commensal gut microbes can also influence whether one suffers from certain allergies.

Scientists in the United States discovered that using microbes from the guts of healthy non-allergic infant donors prevented cow-milk allergies in mice that were experiencing allergic reactions. These discoveries further highlight the importance of our microbiome and how interconnected these tiny beings are with our body’s function.