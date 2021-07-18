Microwave ovens have become quite popular in our households as they heat food within minutes, reducing our waiting time. However, there may be some concerns over the use of microwave radiation to heat/cook the food. The microwaves heat up the water molecules in the food and in turn these molecules start to vibrate. The heat that builds up spreads through the surrounding molecules and cooks the food.

When the food is heated, the vitamins, such as vitamin C can be broken down, reducing the nutritional value of the food. However, this also holds true when heating or cooking food, be it an oven or a microwave. When proteins are heated, they are also broken down and unfortunately certain types of protein need to be cooked thoroughly for us humans to ingest.

The best way to cook or heat food without losing its nutritional value is to reduce the amount of heat and time the food is exposed to, so microwaves can actually be more helpful in this regard.

Microwave ovens are as safe as conventional ovens in heating and/or cooking food, even though some vitamins and or flavour is lost due to the heat applied, but this would be the same with any heating device.