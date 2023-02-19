There are several misconceptions in Maltese education. Through appropriate statistical analysis on local data, it is possible to confirm facts and debunk myths.

• Resilient students are defined as high academic achievers despite being socio-economically disadvantaged. A common perception is that resilient students are more prevalent in Church and Independent schools. This may be true for male students; however, female resilient students are more prevalent in state schools.

• Another perception is that bullying is more prevalent in state schools than Independent and Church schools. The PISA 2018 Malta report shows that bullying is prevalent in all school types. Physical bullying (25.3%) is the most common, followed by verbal bullying (19.9%), relationship bullying (15.5%), and cyber bullying (15.3%).

• It is often thought that academic performance is unrelated to the child’s socio-economic status. However, several international studies show that attainment in mathematics, science and reading comprehension is positively related to socio-economic status. Such children have more academic resources at home and tend to receive more parental support.

• The gender stereotyping in students’ career expectation is diminishing. The PISA 2018 Malta Report reveals that the most cited occupations by girls are similar to those cited by boys.