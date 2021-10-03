There are several misconceptions in education, some of which have been articulated for decades and ingrained in our culture. Through research studies and appropriate statistical analysis it is possible to confirm facts and debunk myths.

A common perception in secondary education is that boys are better in mathematics and science, while girls are better in reading comprehension. PISA reports show that in Maltese secondary schools, girls outperform boys in all the three subjects.

Another perception is that bullying is more prevalent in state schools than independent and church schools. PISA reports show that bullying is common in all school types. Physical bullying (25.3%) is the most prevalent, followed by verbal bullying (19.9%), relationship bullying (15.5%), and cyberbullying (15.3%).

Another perception is that bullying is more prevalent in mixed schools than single-sex schools. The 2018 PISA report shows that bullying is more prevalent in Maltese schools with a larger proportion of boys and that the amount of bullying tends to decrease in mixed schools.

Another perception is that academic performance is unrelated to the child’s socio-economic status. Several local studies show that attainment in mathematics, science and reading comprehension is positively related to SES. Socio-economically advantaged children have more academic home resources and tend to receive more parental support.