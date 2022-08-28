The moon has no permanent dark side, even though we always see the same side lit up by the sun from our perspective here on earth. Indeed, the moon’s surface is equally lit up by the sun during its 29-day orbit around the earth. It is indeed far more accurate to think of the side we cannot see as the far side.

The moon is tidally locked with the earth, meaning that one full orbit around the earth takes around the same time as one full rotation of the moon on its own axis does.

the same side of the moon always faces the earth, with the farther side always looking away from the earth

What this means is that the same side of the moon always faces the earth, with the farther side always looking away from the earth.

When the moon is in its full moon phase, indeed, the side facing the earth is the side of the moon which is also facing the sun and therefore, the farther side at that point is in darkness.

However, the exact opposite is true when the moon is in new moon phase, where the near side of the moon is in darkness (and hence, we don’t see a moon) while the farther side of the moon is actually in sunlight.