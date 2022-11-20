Like most bodies in the solar system, the Moon does not have a permanent dark side. Just like the earth, half of the Moon, at any one point in time, will be in daylight while the other half of the Moon will be ‘at night’. As the Moon keeps the same lunar side facing our planet at all times due to it being tidally locked, it is easy to think that only one side receives any sunlight, since we only ever see one side reflecting sunlight from Earth.

However, during new moon, the near side of the Moon (the one facing the Earth) is in darkness and, thus, at ‘nighttime’ while it is the far side which is receiving sunlight and is, thus, at daytime. This means that, on average, a day on the Moon lasts for half of its orbital period around our planet – approximately 14 days – but both the near side and the far side of the Moon receive equal amounts of sunlight.