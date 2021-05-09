Do mosquitoes really preferentially bite people with a specific blood type? A study from 1974 recruited 102 participants to look into various individual factors that could attract mosquitoes. When the researchers analysed the results, they found that mosquitoes preferentially fed on people with blood type O. A more recent 2019 study also assessed blood type preference in mosquitoes. It was observed that mosquitoes preferred to feed from the type O feeder than the other feeders. Another 2004 study found that more mosquitoes landed on people with blood type O. However, this result was only statistically significant when compared with blood type A and not to the other blood types.

You may have heard the claim that certain foods can repel mosquitoes naturally. There are certain fragrances you can apply to your skin, such as lavender and peppermint essential oils to deter mosquitoes from biting you. However, there is no scientific evidence showing that eating certain foods will help naturally repel mosquitoes.

Researchers have found that mosquitoes are most attracted to colours that are the most similar to animals that the insects usually prey upon, which are large, dark-coloured mammals. In order to minimise chances of getting bit by a mosquito, it is recommended to wear loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing. Finally, not all mosquitoes bite. Only female mosquitoes bite, while male mosquitoes feed on nectar and plant juices. Female mosquitoes use protein from the blood they take from humans and other animals to develop their eggs.